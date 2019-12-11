By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laila Chilli & Garlic Sauce 1 Litre

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

per 100ml
Product Description

  • Hot sauce with peppers, garlic, herbs and spices
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Paste, Red Hot Chilli Peppers (5%), Corn Starch, Salt, Preservative: Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Garlic (1, 6%), Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder (0, 2%), Paprika Oleoresin, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Red Hot Dried Chillies (0, 1%), Sweeteners: Aspartame, Saccharin, Onion Powder, Colour: Caramel

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate after opening and consume within 4 weeksBest Before End: See neck of the bottle

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • www.lailafoods.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 97.7kJ/23.3kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which Saturates 0.01g
Carbohydrates5.3g
of which Sugars 3.3g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 3.3g

