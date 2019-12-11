Laila Chilli & Garlic Sauce 1 Litre
Offer
- Energy97.7kJ 23.3kcal1.2%
- Fat0.1g0.1%
- Saturates0.01g0.1%
- Sugars3.3g3.7%
- Salt3.3g55%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97.7kJ/23.3kcal
Product Description
- Hot sauce with peppers, garlic, herbs and spices
- Contains a source of phenylalanine
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste, Red Hot Chilli Peppers (5%), Corn Starch, Salt, Preservative: Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Garlic (1, 6%), Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder (0, 2%), Paprika Oleoresin, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Red Hot Dried Chillies (0, 1%), Sweeteners: Aspartame, Saccharin, Onion Powder, Colour: Caramel
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate after opening and consume within 4 weeksBest Before End: See neck of the bottle
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
- www.lailafoods.com
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|97.7kJ/23.3kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which Saturates
|0.01g
|Carbohydrates
|5.3g
|of which Sugars
|3.3g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|3.3g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019