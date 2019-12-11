By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Britannia Punjabi Cookies 620G

Britannia Punjabi Cookies 620G
£ 2.00
£0.32/100g

Product Description

  • Punjabi cookies
  • Crunchy whole wheat cookies
  • Premium bake
  • Contains sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarian
  • Pack size: 620g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour (Gluten) (44%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (4.8%), Semolina (Gluten) (4.4%), Invert Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (Soya), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate & Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavouring: Milk

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in facility that also processes Egg & Tree Nuts (Almond, Cashew & Pistachio, Hazelnut)

Storage

Store in cool and dry place

Number of uses

Serving size: 2 Cookies (30g); Serving per container: About 21

Importer address

  • Surya Food,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Food,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Net Contents

620g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity Per 100g
Energy 1803kJ/431kcal
Fat 15g
of which saturates 8g
Carbohydrates67g
of which sugars 33g
Protein 7g
Salt 0.6g

