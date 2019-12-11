Britannia Punjabi Cookies 620G
Product Description
- Punjabi cookies
- Crunchy whole wheat cookies
- Premium bake
- Contains sugar
- Suitable for vegetarian
- Pack size: 620g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour (Gluten) (44%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (4.8%), Semolina (Gluten) (4.4%), Invert Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (Soya), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate & Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavouring: Milk
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in facility that also processes Egg & Tree Nuts (Almond, Cashew & Pistachio, Hazelnut)
Storage
Store in cool and dry place
Number of uses
Serving size: 2 Cookies (30g); Serving per container: About 21
Importer address
- Surya Food,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
Net Contents
620g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity Per 100g
|Energy
|1803kJ/431kcal
|Fat
|15g
|of which saturates
|8g
|Carbohydrates
|67g
|of which sugars
|33g
|Protein
|7g
|Salt
|0.6g
