Hiltop Honey Organic Multiflower 370G

Hiltop Honey Organic Multiflower 370G
£ 4.00
£1.09/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Multiflower Honey
  • Our range of organic honey has been harvested from various flora, foraged by bees on certified organic lands within Europe. Organically certified by the Soil Association and brilliantly packaged in an easy squeezy 100% recyclable bottle.
  • Organic
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature away from direct light.

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Hilltop Honey Ltd,
  • Unit 5,
  • Dyffryn Ind. Estate,
  • Pool Road,
  • Newtown,
  • Powys,

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tbsp (15g)
Energy (kJ)1416kj213kj
Energy (kcal)333kcal50kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
Of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 83g12g
Of which sugar70g10g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.02g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.

