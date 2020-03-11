Girlz Only Dawn Til Dusk Dry Shampoo 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Dry Shampoo Dawn 'Til Dusk
- "Dawn 'til Dusk" Dry Shampoo with a refreshing citrus fragrance instantly breathes new life into dull, greasy hair between washes leaving hair feeling clean and fresh that's full of body and bounce.
- Refreshes hair between washes
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat, Oryza, Sativa Starch, Parfum, Cetrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake can well before use. Hold the can upright approximately 20cm from hair. Spray lightly giving an even coverage. Leave for a few moments, massage in using fingertips or brush. Brush out any excess. If spray fails to work, remove nozzle and rinse in warm water, replace pointing away from face.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate use.
- DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- AFB Limited,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St Albans,
- Herts.,
Return to
- AFB Limited,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St Albans,
- Herts.,
- AL4 0JJ,
- U.K.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER CAUTION: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate use. DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020