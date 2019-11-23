Tesco 2 Boneless Cod Fillets 280G

Really tasty.....
Really tasty, baked it in the oven and it was delicious.
Very thin tail ends not fillets
The cod I received looked nothing like the pack in the photo I got two very thin tail ends and not the lovely looking fillets in the photo. Very poor quality.
Would not buy again
Not very tasty, really strong smell.
Very poor
This product did not live up to my expectation of Tesco cod fillets. The large label covers almost half of the tray, when i pulled the label back it was empty, both fillets fitted in one half of the tray. One fillet was rectangular in shape & the other was L shaped & cut to fit around the first. Don't purchase this product, it's rubbish!
Don’t be ‘caught’ out by the size of the tray!
This fish itself is lovely. (I poached it in milk then used the milk to make parsley sauce). However, they really should use a tray that is half the size! They put the two pieces of fish at one end then cover the other half of the tray with the sticky band! Naughty and misleading!
lovely
really lovely thick fresh fillets.......top quality