Tesco 2 Boneless Cod Fillets 280G

£ 3.95
£14.11/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on cod (Gadus morhua) fillets, defrosted.
  • Carefully chosen for its full flavour and succulent flakes. Our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
18-20 mins 180°C/Fan 150°C/Gas 4. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., using cod

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical cod fillet (140g)
Energy338kJ / 80kcal473kJ / 112kcal
Fat0.9g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.9g25.1g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Really tasty.....

5 stars

Really tasty, baked it in the oven and it was delicious.

Very thin tail ends not fillets

1 stars

The cod I received looked nothing like the pack in the photo I got two very thin tail ends and not the lovely looking fillets in the photo. Very poor quality.

Would not buy again

2 stars

Not very tasty, really strong smell.

Very poor

2 stars

This product did not live up to my expectation of Tesco cod fillets. The large label covers almost half of the tray, when i pulled the label back it was empty, both fillets fitted in one half of the tray. One fillet was rectangular in shape & the other was L shaped & cut to fit around the first. Don't purchase this product, it's rubbish!

Don’t be ‘caught’ out by the size of the tray!

4 stars

This fish itself is lovely. (I poached it in milk then used the milk to make parsley sauce). However, they really should use a tray that is half the size! They put the two pieces of fish at one end then cover the other half of the tray with the sticky band! Naughty and misleading!

lovely

5 stars

really lovely thick fresh fillets.......top quality

