Search with a list of items 

Groovy Food Company Coconut Sugar Organic 500G

5(1)Write a review
Groovy Food Company Coconut Sugar Organic 500G
£ 4.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Organic coconut sugar
  • We're always happy to hear from our customers, for tips and recipes please visit:
  • www.groovyfood.co.uk
  • Facebook/TheGroovyFoodCompany
  • Twitter/TheGroovyFoodCo
  • Instagram/ TheGroovyFoodCompany
  • Used as a traditional sweetener in South East Asia for thousands of years, our scrummy, organic coconut sugar is extracted from the flower buds of the coconut tree.
  • Sustainably harvested, this delicious and versatile organic coconut sugar has a rich buttery caramel flavour.
  • 100% natural & organic
  • Baking, cooking, drinks
  • Buttery caramel flavour
  • Source of calcium
  • Unrefined
  • No colouring
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Organic Coconut Sugar... and that's it!

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd.,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4LB.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We hope you love our Groovy product. Because this ingredient is organic, slight variations in appearance and flavour may occur. Should you be in anyway dissatisfied with this product, please return it to us for a full refund. The customer is always right, right?
  • Your statutory rights won't be affected.
  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd.,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4LB.
  • www.groovyfood.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1632kJ
-390kcal
Fat 1g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 96.6g
of which Sugars 95.8g
Fibre 0.8g
Protein 1.7g
Salt 0.1g
Calcium 168mg
Iron 1.7mg

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

90% healthier than sugar and tastes brilliant

5 stars

Tastes great and amazing in baking as its have a mild caramel flavour. But the main thing is, its 90% healthier than normal sugar.

