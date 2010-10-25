By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Biere D'or 10 X 250Ml

4.5(19)
Biere D'or 10 X 250Ml
£ 3.90
£1.56/litre

Product Description

  Beer
  Pack size: 2500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hop Extracts

Allergy Information

  Contains Gluten

ABV

4% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before : see neck of bottle.

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in France

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • SAS Brasserie de Saint-Omer,
  • CS 90190,
  • 62504 Saint-Omer Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • SAS Brasserie de Saint-Omer,
  • CS 90190,
  • 62504 Saint-Omer Cedex,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 25cl

19 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Please stock this again Tesco

5 stars

This was a good quality lager/ French beire. The size of the bottles is just right. Flavour is great. Price is fantastic. Please stock it again.

Outstanding value

4 stars

This is really quite decent lager and at an outstanding price.

Bring it back Tesco!

5 stars

Why have Tesco stopped supplying this product? It was great and just the right size for refreshment without feeling too full.

Good stuff. Perfect ice cold on a summer day.

5 stars

Good stuff. Perfect ice cold on a summer day.

Served ice cold very refreshing just perfect

5 stars

Great when you need a quick refreshing taste

Great size

5 stars

I quite happily give these small bottles to friends knowing they will not be over the limit. They are perfect size and very tasty. Have not been able to buy them for ages so worried they are discontinued. I can not find equivalent size. A friend of mine only drinks a little of the small bottles as it is so such a waste to buy a bigger bottle. Please bring back as down to my last 2 bottles and am no longer sharing!!! If you bring back please do not inflate the price.

very good for your money

5 stars

very good for your money

Love these. I miss them terribly. Please bring the

5 stars

Love these. I miss them terribly. Please bring them back!

The very best small bottles of lager ..

5 stars

Love these small bottles of lager, just pop them in the fridge to chill and then help my self when needed. Happy me !!

good value for money,

5 stars

Just the right size, excellent value, would highly recommend this lager.

