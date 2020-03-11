Olay Regenerist Spf30 Day Cream 50Ml

Excellent!
An excellent product my skin felt smoother and hydrated good for my sensitive skin ..l would definitely recommend it ..
Excellent!
Love it. Works really well. My skin feels soft and moisturised. Its light and creamy. No more dry skin.
Excellent!
Amazing product , deeply moisturises my skin and makes my skin feel nice and soft !
Great!
Another brilliant olay moisturiser that's a must have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Love this 3 point firming moisturiser It leaves my skin so nourished But the most important thing is it has sunfactor 30 in.
Excellent!
A light moisturiser that is easily absorbed. Skin feels soft and plump all day. It’s a favourite!
Excellent!
My skin feels soft and smooth after use economical to buy last approx 1and ha of months easily carried in hand bag
Excellent!
Leaves skin feeling moisturised but not greasy,worth the money.
Excellent!
Excellent product , skin feels very smooth after useing the product
Excellent!
One of the greatest advantages of this line is that it is designed for all users. The formula prevents unnecessary irritation of the skin that could result in more damage. Also, the gentle ingredients are working on normal, dry, or combination skin—allowing people with different skin types to reap the benefits of this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]