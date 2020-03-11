By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Regenerist Spf30 Day Cream 50Ml

5(206)Write a review
  • Olay Regenerist 3 Point Anti-Ageing Firming Day SPF30 Cream is a moisturiser with lightweight, non greasy and skin-plumping formula. It firms skin for a lifted look and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles while protecting from the damaging UV rays. Hydrates to improve elasticity and helps exfoliate, smooth and revitalize the look of the skin. Designed for face, neck & décolletage. Supercharged with advanced Amino-peptide Complex II, Regenerist 3 Point Day Cream SPF30 regenerates skin’s surface cells and delivers anti-aging ingredients 10 layers deep into skin’s surface to help retain its youthful look. It contains Pentapeptides & Vitamin E.
  • Firms Skin And Reduces The Look Of Fine Lines And Wrinkles Every Day
  • Anti-ageing lightweight moisturiser with broad UV protection designed for for face, neck & décolletage
  • Hydrates to improve elasticity and firms skin for a lifted look
  • Protects from the damaging UV rays
  • With Pentapeptides & Vitamin E
  • It Helps Exfoliate, Smooth And Revitalize The Look Of The Skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Tapioca Starch, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Methoxycrylene, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Peucedanum Graveolens Extract, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethiconol, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Xanthan Gum, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, C13-14 Alkane, 1.2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol

Poland

  • Smooth evenly over your entire cleansed face and neck before sun exposure.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

50 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Excellent!

5 stars

An excellent product my skin felt smoother and hydrated good for my sensitive skin ..l would definitely recommend it ..

Excellent!

5 stars

Love it. Works really well. My skin feels soft and moisturised. Its light and creamy. No more dry skin.

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing product , deeply moisturises my skin and makes my skin feel nice and soft !

Great!

4 stars

Another brilliant olay moisturiser that's a must have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this 3 point firming moisturiser It leaves my skin so nourished But the most important thing is it has sunfactor 30 in.

Excellent!

5 stars

A light moisturiser that is easily absorbed. Skin feels soft and plump all day. It’s a favourite!

Excellent!

5 stars

My skin feels soft and smooth after use economical to buy last approx 1and ha of months easily carried in hand bag

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves skin feeling moisturised but not greasy,worth the money.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product , skin feels very smooth after useing the product

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the greatest advantages of this line is that it is designed for all users. The formula prevents unnecessary irritation of the skin that could result in more damage. Also, the gentle ingredients are working on normal, dry, or combination skin—allowing people with different skin types to reap the benefits of this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

