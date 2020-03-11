By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Revitalift Core White Serum 30Ml

4.5(51)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Revitalift Core White Serum 30Ml
£ 6.37
£21.24/100ml

Offer

  • Over time, the skin becomes less firm and less elastic. Two types of wrinkles can line your face: horizontal wrinkles and vertical wrinkles. They harden your expression, making you look sad or tired.
  • L'Oréal Expertise
  • For 20 years the L'Oréal laboratories have developed formulas for anti-wrinkle and firming efficacy as part of the Revitalift range.
  • Discover its serum formula, ultra-concentrated with anti-ageing actives for an immediate and intense action. The formula is enriched with:
  • - Adenosine: A powerful anti-wrinkle active to combat the signs of ageing.
  • - Fibrelastyl: A firming complex that helps to reinforce for extra-firm skin.
  • Visible Results
  • - Immediately the skin is hydrated and looks smoother.
  • - From 4 hours, the skin looks more toned (+38%) and more firm (+16%)*.
  • - Day after day, all types of wrinkles appear reduced.
  • Horizontal wrinkles:
  • - Forehead wrinkles: -13%**
  • *Instrumental test on 40 women
  • **Clinical test on 56 women
  • From science to beauty
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide.
  • Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Goes well with
  • Your anti wrinkle + firming routine
  • 1. Hydrate and smooth the look of your skin with Revitalift Serum.
  • 2. Hydrate your skin and fight all types of wrinkles daily with the Revitalift Day Cream.
  • 3. Hydrate and aid skin cell regeneration daily with Revitalift Night Cream.
  • 4. Hydrate and target the wrinkles around the eye contours with the Revitalift Eye Cream
  • Anti-wrinkle
  • Extra firming
  • Hydrating
  • Smoothing
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

782610 2, Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Dipropylene Glycol, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Glycerin, BIS-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, PEG/PPG/Polybutylene Glycol-8/5/3 Glycerin, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, PPG-3 Myristyl Ether, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine, Aluminum Starch, Octenylsuccinate, Adenosine, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, T-Butyl Alcohol, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, BHT, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Methylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B185143/1), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Use
  • - Use morning and night, alone or before your Revitalift Day and Night Creams.
  • - Apply a few drops on finger tips and delicately massage over the face.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

30ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says!

5 stars

Excellent, only a small amount is needed and is easily absorbed. Best serum I've used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprised

5 stars

I used this and was surprised that it made my skin seem soft but tightened. It seemed to make my skin seem smoother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Where has this been

5 stars

This has to be hands down the best serum I have ever tried ! It goes on like water, it's super refreshing, smells amazing and best of all it WORKS. My skin feels so much firmer and hydrated. This 1 will be a stable addition to my skin care routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprised!

5 stars

I'm not often sent testers so I relished the opportunity to try this L'Oreal and was I surprised! I'm a pretty cynical sort so didn't hold out much hope but what a difference! Since starting using the serum I can say my skin is firmer and lines reduced!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab hydrating serum

5 stars

This serum is amazing. Not greasy at all but really hydrating. Sinks straight in with no stickiness. Made my skin feel really soft. I have hormonal acne and my skin is so much better after using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and soft

5 stars

This glides on easily and smoothly, it is quickly absorbed and doesn't leave your skin feeling sticky! I was pleasantly suprised at the weightless feel and improvement in my skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

makes my skin feel l

5 stars

This product makes my skin feel lovely, smooth and soft even though you only need a few drops [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magic Serum

5 stars

Great product - light weightless but does the job [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Have been using the serum every morning and evening. My skin was really dull before I used this and my lines were getting more noticeable. Imam absolutely loving it. My skin feels smooth and hydrated. 5 ***** [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

L'oreal serum!!!

5 stars

After receiving this serum I couldn't wait to get stuck in to it, & boy was I really happy with the results. I love it. My skin feels & looks softer the wrinkles less than they were. It really does hydrate as well as fix your minor problems [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Night Cream 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Ginseng Glow Day Cream 50Ml

£ 7.00
£14.00/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here