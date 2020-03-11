L'oreal Revitalift Core White Serum 30Ml

Does what it says!
Excellent, only a small amount is needed and is easily absorbed. Best serum I've used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Surprised
I used this and was surprised that it made my skin seem soft but tightened. It seemed to make my skin seem smoother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Where has this been
This has to be hands down the best serum I have ever tried ! It goes on like water, it's super refreshing, smells amazing and best of all it WORKS. My skin feels so much firmer and hydrated. This 1 will be a stable addition to my skin care routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Surprised!
I'm not often sent testers so I relished the opportunity to try this L'Oreal and was I surprised! I'm a pretty cynical sort so didn't hold out much hope but what a difference! Since starting using the serum I can say my skin is firmer and lines reduced!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab hydrating serum
This serum is amazing. Not greasy at all but really hydrating. Sinks straight in with no stickiness. Made my skin feel really soft. I have hormonal acne and my skin is so much better after using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and soft
This glides on easily and smoothly, it is quickly absorbed and doesn't leave your skin feeling sticky! I was pleasantly suprised at the weightless feel and improvement in my skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
makes my skin feel l
This product makes my skin feel lovely, smooth and soft even though you only need a few drops [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Magic Serum
Great product - light weightless but does the job [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
Have been using the serum every morning and evening. My skin was really dull before I used this and my lines were getting more noticeable. Imam absolutely loving it. My skin feels smooth and hydrated. 5 ***** [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
L'oreal serum!!!
After receiving this serum I couldn't wait to get stuck in to it, & boy was I really happy with the results. I love it. My skin feels & looks softer the wrinkles less than they were. It really does hydrate as well as fix your minor problems [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]