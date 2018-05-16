Strawberry Iced Ring Doughnut

- Energy1036kJ 248kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1787kJ / 428kcal
Product Description
- Ring doughnut with a pink icing and coloured sugar strands.
- A fluffy doughnut decorated with pink icing and sprinkles for a sweet finish.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Pink Icing (12%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Beetroot Juice, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Coloured Sugar Strands (6%) [Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Lutein, Paprika Extract), Water, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac), Spirulina Concentrate, Sugar, Potato Starch, Colour (Curcumin)], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Net Contents
Single serve
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One doughnut (58g)
|Energy
|1787kJ / 428kcal
|1036kJ / 248kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|12.7g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|45.3g
|26.3g
|Sugars
|14.6g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.4g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
