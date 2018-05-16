By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strawberry Iced Ring Doughnut

Strawberry Iced Ring Doughnut
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
Each doughnut
  • Energy1036kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1787kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • Ring doughnut with a pink icing and coloured sugar strands.
  • A fluffy doughnut decorated with pink icing and sprinkles for a sweet finish.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Pink Icing (12%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Beetroot Juice, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Coloured Sugar Strands (6%) [Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Lutein, Paprika Extract), Water, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac), Spirulina Concentrate, Sugar, Potato Starch, Colour (Curcumin)], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Single serve

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (58g)
Energy1787kJ / 428kcal1036kJ / 248kcal
Fat24.7g14.3g
Saturates12.7g7.4g
Carbohydrate45.3g26.3g
Sugars14.6g8.5g
Fibre1.4g0.8g
Protein5.4g3.1g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

