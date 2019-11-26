Cinnamon Swirl

Cinnamon swirls getting smaller?
I have been buying Tesco cinnamon swirls for 3 -4 years and I think they taste better than ones from other supermarkets. BUT I have noticed that they are getting smaller and lighter, so a couple of months ago I started to weigh them (I normally order 6-8 every week to be delivered to my home with my weekly shop). I am sorry to say that the cinnamon swirls used to weigh on average between 82g to 86g each but now they can vary from as little as 70g to 78g and very rarely now I will occasionally get one weighing 79g. I have also found that when my cinnamon swirls are delivered no two weigh the same. I would much rather pay a little more money and have descent sized pastry's and be assured that they will all be consistently the same weight. It's such a shame as they have such a nice flavour, not too sweet and the cinnamon isn't overpowering and they don't have that floral taste that some swirls have from other supermarkets. I hope this review is helpful to other shoppers.