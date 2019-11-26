By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cinnamon Swirl

Cinnamon Swirl
One swirl
  • Energy1522kJ 364kcal
  • Fat21.3g
  • Saturates9.1g
  • Sugars14.8g
  • Salt0.3g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856kJ / 444kcal

Product Description

  • Danish pastry swirl with a cinnamon filling, topped with icing drizzle.
  • Swirled with cinnamon filling and drizzled with icing for a sweet, flaky pastry

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Icing Sugar, Water, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Cinnamon, Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Modified Potato Starch, Cane Sugar Syrup, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Beta-Carotene), Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabilisers (Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

1 Servings

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne swirl (82g)
Energy1856kJ / 444kcal1522kJ / 364kcal
Fat26.0g21.3g
Saturates11.1g9.1g
Carbohydrate46.5g38.1g
Sugars18.1g14.8g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein5.7g4.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Cinnamon swirls getting smaller?

3 stars

I have been buying Tesco cinnamon swirls for 3 -4 years and I think they taste better than ones from other supermarkets. BUT I have noticed that they are getting smaller and lighter, so a couple of months ago I started to weigh them (I normally order 6-8 every week to be delivered to my home with my weekly shop). I am sorry to say that the cinnamon swirls used to weigh on average between 82g to 86g each but now they can vary from as little as 70g to 78g and very rarely now I will occasionally get one weighing 79g. I have also found that when my cinnamon swirls are delivered no two weigh the same. I would much rather pay a little more money and have descent sized pastry's and be assured that they will all be consistently the same weight. It's such a shame as they have such a nice flavour, not too sweet and the cinnamon isn't overpowering and they don't have that floral taste that some swirls have from other supermarkets. I hope this review is helpful to other shoppers.

