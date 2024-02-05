We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco All Butter Pain Au Raisin

Tesco All Butter Pain Au Raisin

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pain au raisin
Energy
1268kJ
302kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.8g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1307kJ / 312kcal

Baked all butter pain aux raisin.
Rich buttery pastry rolled with vanilla crème and juicy raisins. Our buttery Pain Au Raisin are freshly baked in store, and developed by Patisserie experts to give 24 layers of flaky pastry, rolled with a smooth vanilla crème and juicy raisins. Enjoy fresh in the morning for breakfast or as an afternoon treat alongside your favourite hot drink.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Water, Raisins, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Dried Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Calcium Sulphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Cottonseed Oil, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Carrot Extract.

Allergy Information

Contains gluten, wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

