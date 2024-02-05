Tesco All Butter Pain Au Raisin
Offer valid for delivery from 05/02/2024 until 23/06/2024
£1.10
£1.10/each
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Water, Raisins, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Dried Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Calcium Sulphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Cottonseed Oil, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Carrot Extract.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pastry
|Energy
|1307kJ / 312kcal
|1268kJ / 302kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|12.0g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|42.1g
|40.9g
|Sugars
|17.3g
|16.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.4g
|Protein
|6.8g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
