Chocolate Croissant

Really delicious
Really delicious
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ / 439kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Chocolate Pieces (4.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Yeast, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Pasteurised Egg, Yeast Powder, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Chocolate Pieces contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
1 Servings
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One croissant (83g)
|Energy
|1836kJ / 439kcal
|1523kJ / 365kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|20.2g
|Saturates
|11.3g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|45.1g
|37.4g
|Sugars
|13.6g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|8.9g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019