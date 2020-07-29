By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Siprus Pink Guava Nectar 2 Litres

5(1)Write a review
Regal Siprus Pink Guava Nectar 2 Litres
£ 2.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Pink Guava Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Bottle design registered in the EU under community design numbers: 002111161-0001, 002111161-0002 and 002111161-0003
  • Regal Siprus is a registered trademark of Regal Food Products Group PLC. © Copyright of Regal Food Products Group PLC.
  • Contains 25% pulp
  • Made from 15 guavas
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Guava Pulp (25%), Acid (E330), Acidity Regulator (E331), Antioxidant (E300), Preservative (E211), Emulsifier (E466), Natural Sweetener (E960), Flavoring & Natural Food Colour (E160a)

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 daysFor best before see bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1274 493 200
  • E. info@rfplc.com

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy100kJ272kJ
-26kcal64kcal
Fat0g0g
Of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6g15g
Of which Sugars5g12.5g
Protein0.5g1g
Salt0g0g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excelente!!!

5 stars

Excelente!!!

