Regal Siprus Finest Mango Nectar 2 Litres
Offer
Product Description
- Finest Mango Nectar
- Product of IRP
- Bottle design registered in the EU under community design numbers: 002111161-0001, 002111161-0002 and 002111161-0003
- Made from 14 mangoes
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Treated Water, Sugar, Mango Pulp (25%), Acid (Citric Acid E330), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate E331), Anti-Oxidant (Ascorbic Acid E 300), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate E 211), Emulsifier (Carboxymethyl Cellulose E 466), Natural Sweetener, Mango Flavor, Natural Food Colour (Beta Carotene 160 a)
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to serve
- Shake well before serving
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1274 493 200
- Fax: (0) 1274 492 277
- E. info@rfplc.com
- W. www.rfplc.com
Net Contents
2l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|250ml
|Energy
|385kj
|-
|92kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|22.5g
|of which sugars
|10g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.63mg
