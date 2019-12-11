By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Siprus Finest Mango Nectar 2 Litres

No ratings yetWrite a review
Regal Siprus Finest Mango Nectar 2 Litres
£ 2.25
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Finest Mango Nectar
  • Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Product of IRP
  • Bottle design registered in the EU under community design numbers: 002111161-0001, 002111161-0002 and 002111161-0003
  • Made from 14 mangoes
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Treated Water, Sugar, Mango Pulp (25%), Acid (Citric Acid E330), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate E331), Anti-Oxidant (Ascorbic Acid E 300), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate E 211), Emulsifier (Carboxymethyl Cellulose E 466), Natural Sweetener, Mango Flavor, Natural Food Colour (Beta Carotene 160 a)

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to serve
  • Shake well before serving

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1274 493 200
  • Fax: (0) 1274 492 277
  • E. info@rfplc.com
  • W. www.rfplc.com

Net Contents

2l

Nutrition

Typical Values250ml
Energy 385kj
-92kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrates22.5g
of which sugars 10g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.63mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

