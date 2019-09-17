By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New York Bakery Red Onion & Chive Bagels 5 Pack

5(62)Write a review
image 1 of New York Bakery Red Onion & Chive Bagels 5 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.32/each
Each bagel (approx. 90g) contains
  • Energy995kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1105kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Red Onion & Chive Bagels
  • For all the latest news and recipe ideas join our Facebook community at www.facebook.com/newyorkbakery
  • Made with superior ingredients & stone baked, inspired by what we've found in the bakeries & delis of New York.
  • Tasty bagels
  • Authentic New York style bagels
  • Soft & chewy for an authentic NY taste
  • Low in fat
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Toasted Dehydrated Onions, Dehydrated Red Onion (1.5%), Yeast, Maize, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Dehydrated Chive, Malted Barley Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use.For Best Before Date: See Bag Closure

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • See below for inspiration across the range
  • Perfect for breakfast
  • Hearty breakfast - Sesame Bagel, perfect lightly toasted with scrambled eggs and bacon
  • Favourite filling ideal for lunch
  • Lunch favourite - Wholemeal Bagel topped with crushed avocado, crumbled feta and flecks of chilli
  • Satisfying anytime of day
  • Great anytime - Red Onion & Chive Bagel filled with extra matured cheddar, sweet pickle & rocket

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 bagel (90g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • New York Bakery Co Ltd.,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.

Return to

  • New York Bakery Co Ltd.,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.
  • Contact us via our website at www.newyorkbakeryco.com

Net Contents

5 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy 1105kJ995kJ261kcal235kcal
Fat 1.1g1.0g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 50.5g45.4g
(of which sugars)7.2g6.5g
Fibre 3.1g2.8g
Protein 10.6g9.6g
Salt 0.8g0.7g
1 serving = 1 bagel (90g)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

62 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Like the cinnamon bagel

4 stars

Tried all 3 variety but only like cinnamon one,as have a slight sweet tooth lol,I like it slightly toasted,as I find it slightly hard cold,the plain one ideal for cheese,or maybe doing a breakfast on the go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious product

5 stars

I thoroughly enjoyed these Red onion and chive bagels. They were amazing. I had them to make a sandwich and I also had them toasted with cheese. They make a delicious change to plain bread/bagels, they are very flavoursome and they are lovely and moist too. Overall a great product, I would definitely recommend them to others and would also buy them again myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

These taste amazing

4 stars

I'm not really a bagel fan but I have to admit I love these, they taste amazing and I now seem to buy them with every shop as there just so convenient for dinner. If your looking for a bit of flavour burst add these to your work lunch there very satisfying [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product

4 stars

Surprisingly I have never had a muffin like this before so I was a bit sceptical on what to expect, the packaging is easy to open and kept the product fresh. I was unsure how to serve them so I cut it in half lightly toasted it and spread on some cream cheese. I like the taste off these it wasnt overpowering like I thought it would be I think next time I would get the plain version though l. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty bagels

5 stars

I recently bought a bag of new York bakery red onion and achieve bagels it came as a pack of 5 .If you are wanting a delicious bagel then these are great ,I put some soft cheese with mine and they made a very tasty lunch and kids also loved them .They are also low in fat and no artificial colouring and are suitable for vegans and vegetarians. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice flavour

4 stars

Nice delicate flavour that is an awesome alternative to a bread roll or bread. The bagels are very filling, so they go along way, which is good as they also have a decent shelf life. Even a hit with the kids who love them with ham and cheese spread. Would definitely buy them again :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

These were loved by all, the kids loved the red onion & chive ones but I also got others which were just as successful with them. My daughter was poorly at the time but loved the taste & texture if them so I've got them again and again. Definitely a massive hit with us all. Really enjoyed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous

5 stars

This is the first time I've ever tried this flavour as I usually go for the plain bagels. They were so good, I had them toasted with ham and cheese and they were so good. I would highly recommend them as they are super tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love these bagels!

5 stars

I’m a big fan of the NYBC bagels, and these are my favourite variety - ahead of their cinnamon ones - because who wants a plain bagel??? I love to have one of these on a Saturday morning, with fried egg and bacon - accompanied by a pot of coffee and the papers. Marvellous! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty quick snack

5 stars

These went down well in our house. A bit more fun than the standard bagels, and tasty with numerous toppings. The bagels have a good shelf life, and we usually slice and freeze them. The toast really nicely and we will definitely buy them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

