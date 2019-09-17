New York Bakery Red Onion & Chive Bagels 5 Pack

Like the cinnamon bagel 4 stars Review from newyorkbakery 17th September 2019 Tried all 3 variety but only like cinnamon one,as have a slight sweet tooth lol,I like it slightly toasted,as I find it slightly hard cold,the plain one ideal for cheese,or maybe doing a breakfast on the go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious product 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 23rd July 2019 I thoroughly enjoyed these Red onion and chive bagels. They were amazing. I had them to make a sandwich and I also had them toasted with cheese. They make a delicious change to plain bread/bagels, they are very flavoursome and they are lovely and moist too. Overall a great product, I would definitely recommend them to others and would also buy them again myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

These taste amazing 4 stars Review from newyorkbakery 16th July 2019 I'm not really a bagel fan but I have to admit I love these, they taste amazing and I now seem to buy them with every shop as there just so convenient for dinner. If your looking for a bit of flavour burst add these to your work lunch there very satisfying [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product 4 stars Review from newyorkbakery 16th July 2019 Surprisingly I have never had a muffin like this before so I was a bit sceptical on what to expect, the packaging is easy to open and kept the product fresh. I was unsure how to serve them so I cut it in half lightly toasted it and spread on some cream cheese. I like the taste off these it wasnt overpowering like I thought it would be I think next time I would get the plain version though l. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty bagels 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 3rd July 2019 I recently bought a bag of new York bakery red onion and achieve bagels it came as a pack of 5 .If you are wanting a delicious bagel then these are great ,I put some soft cheese with mine and they made a very tasty lunch and kids also loved them .They are also low in fat and no artificial colouring and are suitable for vegans and vegetarians. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice flavour 4 stars Review from newyorkbakery 3rd July 2019 Nice delicate flavour that is an awesome alternative to a bread roll or bread. The bagels are very filling, so they go along way, which is good as they also have a decent shelf life. Even a hit with the kids who love them with ham and cheese spread. Would definitely buy them again :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 3rd July 2019 These were loved by all, the kids loved the red onion & chive ones but I also got others which were just as successful with them. My daughter was poorly at the time but loved the taste & texture if them so I've got them again and again. Definitely a massive hit with us all. Really enjoyed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 2nd July 2019 This is the first time I've ever tried this flavour as I usually go for the plain bagels. They were so good, I had them toasted with ham and cheese and they were so good. I would highly recommend them as they are super tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love these bagels! 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 27th June 2019 I’m a big fan of the NYBC bagels, and these are my favourite variety - ahead of their cinnamon ones - because who wants a plain bagel??? I love to have one of these on a Saturday morning, with fried egg and bacon - accompanied by a pot of coffee and the papers. Marvellous! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]