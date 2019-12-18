By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lift Instant Lemon Tea Reduced Sweetness 150G

Lift Instant Lemon Tea Reduced Sweetness 150G
£ 1.49
£0.99/100g

Product Description

  • Reduced Sweetness Instant Lemon Flavour Tea.
  • Give yourself an instant lift with the tangy refreshment of a delicious lemon flavour tea drink. Drink it hot or cold for a unique taste experience!
  • If you like this flavour, why not try Lift Peach for a refreshing change?
  • Make me hot or cold
  • With vit C
  • Just add water
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Soluble Solids of Tea (6.7%), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (E331), Flavourings, Vitamin C

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. If product hardens, use a spoon to break up and prepare as normal.Should be consumed within 6 weeks of opening. Best Before End: See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • For refreshment in an instant, put two heaped teaspoonfuls of Lift in a mug, add hot water and stir. Alternatively, for a refreshing cool drink, add chilled water, a cube or two of ice and stir.

Number of uses

Each jar of Lift provides 20 refreshing servings

Name and address

  • Lift,
  • Pasture Road,
  • Moreton,
  • Wirral,
  • Merseyside,
  • CH46 8XF,

  Please address consumer enquiries to:
  • Lift,
  • Pasture Road,
  • Moreton,
  • Wirral,
  • Merseyside,
  • CH46 8XF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.liftdrinks.com or freephone 0800 633 5650 (UK only) Between 9.30am and 5.00pm Monday-Friday

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 2 heaped teaspoons (7g)
Energy 1390kJ98kJ
-327kcal24kcal(350% NRV*)(25% NRV*)
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 80.3g5.6g
of which Sugars 78.9g5.5g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 1.4g0.1g
Salt 0.50g0.05g
Vitamin C 280mg20mg
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

