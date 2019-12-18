Lift Instant Lemon Tea Reduced Sweetness 150G

Product Description
- Reduced Sweetness Instant Lemon Flavour Tea.
- Give yourself an instant lift with the tangy refreshment of a delicious lemon flavour tea drink. Drink it hot or cold for a unique taste experience!
- If you like this flavour, why not try Lift Peach for a refreshing change?
- Make me hot or cold
- With vit C
- Just add water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Soluble Solids of Tea (6.7%), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (E331), Flavourings, Vitamin C
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. If product hardens, use a spoon to break up and prepare as normal.Should be consumed within 6 weeks of opening. Best Before End: See Base
Preparation and Usage
- For refreshment in an instant, put two heaped teaspoonfuls of Lift in a mug, add hot water and stir. Alternatively, for a refreshing cool drink, add chilled water, a cube or two of ice and stir.
Number of uses
Each jar of Lift provides 20 refreshing servings
Name and address
- Lift,
- Pasture Road,
- Moreton,
- Wirral,
- Merseyside,
- CH46 8XF,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 2 heaped teaspoons (7g)
|Energy
|1390kJ
|98kJ
|-
|327kcal
|24kcal
|(350% NRV*)
|(25% NRV*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|80.3g
|5.6g
|of which Sugars
|78.9g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.05g
|Vitamin C
|280mg
|20mg
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
