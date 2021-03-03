Perfectly Imperfect Apples 800G

Great buy
Really nice apples - tasty and juicy, much better than many that cost more.
Huge red apples
Perfectly good apples that may have the odd mark or blemish on,but that is probably how they would come off a tree if grown at home. Odddly one of the apples we had which were huge by the way had a bite with what looked like teethmarks in, I can only assume maybe a toddler couldn't resist instore and tried to bite a chunk out of one. I will buy these again for the price and considering the apples were massive it makes these a real bargain.
It's a bit hit and miss but still good.
I can see some people aren't satisfied as it's a bit hit and miss. I had rotten ones inside once but thety were lovely other time. Considering the price, i will still keep buying them.
Wonderful apples
What fabulous apples. Gorgeous, big, juicy Gala apples. Slightly odd in shape but so what. Amazing value. I shall be interested to see what variety I get next time.
Perfect enough for me! Great value.
These mixed apples are superb value. Not too big either. It's a delight to be able to access inexpensive fruit when it's at it's seasonal peak. It's a bit rum calling them 'imperfect' when if they'd come off you own trees you'd be delighted.
Very poor
One of the five apples was rotten from the stalk end right through, the other four were all badly bruised.
Good price and product
Good price and product
Full of taste
Best tasting apples
The Taste is What Really Counts
Excellent quality, excellent taste, so who cares if they are not perfectly round.
Nice and juicy apples.I don’t understand why they
Nice and juicy apples.I don’t understand why they are discontinued