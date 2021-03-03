We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Perfectly Imperfect Apples 800G

4.5(14)Write a review
Perfectly Imperfect Apples 800G
£ 0.64
£0.80/kg
One typical apple
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, Belgium, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g11.8g
Sugars11.8g11.8g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

14 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great buy

5 stars

Really nice apples - tasty and juicy, much better than many that cost more.

Huge red apples

5 stars

Perfectly good apples that may have the odd mark or blemish on,but that is probably how they would come off a tree if grown at home. Odddly one of the apples we had which were huge by the way had a bite with what looked like teethmarks in, I can only assume maybe a toddler couldn't resist instore and tried to bite a chunk out of one. I will buy these again for the price and considering the apples were massive it makes these a real bargain.

It's a bit hit and miss but still good.

5 stars

I can see some people aren't satisfied as it's a bit hit and miss. I had rotten ones inside once but thety were lovely other time. Considering the price, i will still keep buying them.

Wonderful apples

5 stars

What fabulous apples. Gorgeous, big, juicy Gala apples. Slightly odd in shape but so what. Amazing value. I shall be interested to see what variety I get next time.

Perfect enough for me! Great value.

5 stars

These mixed apples are superb value. Not too big either. It's a delight to be able to access inexpensive fruit when it's at it's seasonal peak. It's a bit rum calling them 'imperfect' when if they'd come off you own trees you'd be delighted.

Very poor

1 stars

One of the five apples was rotten from the stalk end right through, the other four were all badly bruised.

Good price and product

5 stars

Good price and product

Full of taste

5 stars

Best tasting apples

The Taste is What Really Counts

5 stars

Excellent quality, excellent taste, so who cares if they are not perfectly round.

Nice and juicy apples.I don’t understand why they

5 stars

Nice and juicy apples.I don’t understand why they are discontinued

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here