By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Energizer Cr2016 4 Pack

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Energizer Cr2016 4 Pack
£ 7.50
£1.88/each

Product Description

  • 2016 Lithium Battery
  • - 4-pack of Energizer® 2016 Lithium Coin Battery
  • - Delivers long-lasting, dependable performance in speciality devices like heart rate monitors, remotes, keyless entry systems, glucose monitors, toys, and games
  • - Holds power for up to 10 years in storage, ensuring you have Lithium Coin Batteries ready when you need them
  • - Cell size: 2016; IEC: CR2016; Type: Lithium Coin; Volt: 3
  • - Replacement for: L10, 280-206, 280-204, DL2016, SB-T11, LF1/4V, and 5000LC
  • - These lithium batteries can withstand a wide temperature range, from -30º to 60º C
  • Energizer® is the world's No.1 speciality brand*. Energizer® watch electronic batteries deliver long-lasting, dependable power for your coin-battery-operated items.
  • *Based on scan sales.

Information

Net Contents

4 x Batteries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value

5 stars

Prompt delivery, ordered online as needed to be sure I got them before going away - good job I did as none on shop floor when I collected in store.

batteries

5 stars

Delivery prompt, price good and the product did its job successfully

As described

5 stars

They're batteries - what can I say? Although having them ready for collection at the local Tesco Express was very convenient.

Needed batteries, thanks Tesco!

5 stars

Needed some new batteries for my car key fob, and Tesco was cheaper than where I would otherwise have bought them. Not really much more that I can say; they're the right size and they made my fob work again!

Just batteries

4 stars

Does what you expect

Works fine

5 stars

This was the cheapest place I could find a trusted brand CR2016. Works fine, and delivered free to store.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here