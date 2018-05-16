By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mrs Crimble's Classic Madeleine 180G

image 1 of Mrs Crimble's Classic Madeleine 180G
£ 2.10
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • 6 Individually Wrapped Gluten Free Sponge Cakes
  • 6 Classic French Madeleines dainty and refined... much like myself, love.
  • Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
  • Great taste 2018
  • Bake, live and love
  • Gloriously gluten free
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Eggs, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Stabilizer: Glycerol, Starch (Rice, Corn), Natural Flavours, Baking Powders (Disodium Diphosphate and Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dextrose, Thickener: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before: see packaging.

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

Contains on average x6 individually wrapped French sponge cakes

Name and address

  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • info@mrscrimbles.com
  • www.mrscrimbles.com

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Madeleine
Energy 1839kJ552kJ
-439kcal132kcal
Fat 23.0g6.9g
of which saturates 2.3g0.7g
Carbohydrates54.0g16.0g
of which sugars 22.0g6.6g
Protein 4.1g1.2g
Salt 1.0g0.3g

