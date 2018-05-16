Mrs Crimble's Classic Madeleine 180G

Product Description
- 6 Individually Wrapped Gluten Free Sponge Cakes
- 6 Classic French Madeleines dainty and refined... much like myself, love.
- Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Eggs, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Stabilizer: Glycerol, Starch (Rice, Corn), Natural Flavours, Baking Powders (Disodium Diphosphate and Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dextrose, Thickener: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before: see packaging.
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
Contains on average x6 individually wrapped French sponge cakes
Name and address
- Mrs Crimble's,
- c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
Net Contents
180g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Madeleine
|Energy
|1839kJ
|552kJ
|-
|439kcal
|132kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|6.9g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|54.0g
|16.0g
|of which sugars
|22.0g
|6.6g
|Protein
|4.1g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
