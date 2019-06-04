Tesco Blend Of 7 Rice & Grains 250G

rather bland
found it a tasteless, needs a bit more flavour but good to be able eat it hot or cold so I added some salt and black pepper.
Superfood - super price.
This is a really great and imaginative product containing a blend of most of the healthy grains you can think of and mercifully free of white rice. The price compares very favourably with other brands and for taste and nutritional value this is hard to beat. Someone in the Tesco product development division deserves a medal.
Yep, good stuff
Always nice to find a store brand item that's actually good. No white rice either so it's healthy. Great mixed with some steamed veggies and a glug of soy sauce, yum.
Great taste
I have bought this several times since Tesco started doing their own microwave rices. It is a nice blend of different rices and grains and has a nutty texture and tastes great. I like it with drained tinned fish as it compliments the texture. The price is right as well.