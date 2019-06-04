By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blend Of 7 Rice & Grains 250G

£ 0.99
£3.96/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy856kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • A cooked seasoned blend of whole grain rice, red rice, black rice, millet, buckwheat, red quinoa and wild rice.
  • QUICK & VERSATILE Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Grains (93%)[Water, Brown Rice, Red Rice, Black Rice, Millet, Buckwheat, Red Quinoa, Wild Rice), Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Soya Bean, Salt, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Garlic Powder, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 1/2 mins
900W 1 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the grains.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the grains have heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape

Produce of

Produced in UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy685kJ / 162kcal856kJ / 203kcal
Fat2.4g3.0g
Saturates0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate29.4g36.8g
Sugars1.1g1.4g
Fibre3.5g4.4g
Protein4.0g5.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

rather bland

3 stars

found it a tasteless, needs a bit more flavour but good to be able eat it hot or cold so I added some salt and black pepper.

Superfood - super price.

5 stars

This is a really great and imaginative product containing a blend of most of the healthy grains you can think of and mercifully free of white rice. The price compares very favourably with other brands and for taste and nutritional value this is hard to beat. Someone in the Tesco product development division deserves a medal.

Yep, good stuff

5 stars

Always nice to find a store brand item that's actually good. No white rice either so it's healthy. Great mixed with some steamed veggies and a glug of soy sauce, yum.

Great taste

5 stars

I have bought this several times since Tesco started doing their own microwave rices. It is a nice blend of different rices and grains and has a nutty texture and tastes great. I like it with drained tinned fish as it compliments the texture. The price is right as well.

