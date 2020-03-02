Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Microwave Rice 250G

I would give this a zero star rating if I could. B
I would give this a zero star rating if I could. Bizarrely Iv just read some other reviews that state exactly the experience I just had, with an overpowering smell that I couldn’t quite pin point and me and my partner had to remove the rice from our plates. I just threw the other packets away. Disappointing to say the least.
Horrible
Smells like plastic tastes terrible possible the worst thing I have ever eaten
How yo make to best of ALL your leftovers
Not bad at all. Mixed with left over Chicken from Sunday and a yellow/ could be any colour pepper,onion and one clove of garlic. And I had a few mushrooms left. Made a very tasty meal. Good value.