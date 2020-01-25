By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Golden Vegetable Microwave Rice 250G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco White Golden Vegetable Microwave Rice 250G
£ 0.65
£2.60/kg
Half of a pack contains
  • Energy759kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked seasoned long grain rice with mixed vegetables.
  • ROUNDED & BRIGHT
  • Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice (81%)[Water, Long Grain Rice], Red Pepper (4.5%), Carrot (4%), Sweetcorn (3%), Peas (2%), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Carrot Powder, Turmeric Extract, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Black Pepper, Turmeric.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 1 minute 1/2
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Take care when opening the pouch open as hot steam may escape
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in France, UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy607kJ / 144kcal759kJ / 179kcal
Fat1.3g1.6g
Saturates0.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate28.3g35.4g
Sugars0.7g0.9g
Fibre2.3g2.9g
Protein3.5g4.4g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Useful for first night in a foreign villa

5 stars

I take several packets of this on holiday for the first nights meal - it doesn't take up much room in your suitcase and is useful if you arrive really late and all the restaurants are closed!

Bland and Tasteless

1 stars

Desperately needs the flavour improving. At the moment it tastes of absolutely nothing!

QUICK AND PERFECT......

5 stars

USE IT WITH MY CHICKEN STIRFRY.

quick nice

5 stars

quick nice

This thing is straight from heaven! What a wonderf

5 stars

This thing is straight from heaven! What a wonderful taste and flavour! Whatever you pair it with becomes an amazing meal!

