Tesco White Golden Vegetable Microwave Rice 250G

Useful for first night in a foreign villa
I take several packets of this on holiday for the first nights meal - it doesn't take up much room in your suitcase and is useful if you arrive really late and all the restaurants are closed!
Bland and Tasteless
Desperately needs the flavour improving. At the moment it tastes of absolutely nothing!
QUICK AND PERFECT......
USE IT WITH MY CHICKEN STIRFRY.
quick nice
This thing is straight from heaven! What a wonderful taste and flavour! Whatever you pair it with becomes an amazing meal!