Tesco Brown Mexican Style Microwave Rice 250G

Just like the branded version, no, really, EXACTLY
If this isn't the Uncle Ben's rice in Tesco packaging then I'm a monkey's uncle, and I can confirm, I ain't.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703kJ / 167kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Wholegrain Rice (76%)[Water, Brown Rice], Sweetcorn (5%), Adzuki Beans (4%), Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Red Pepper (2%), Sugar, Onion, Water, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Jalapeño Chilli, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.
Store in a cool dry place.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 1/2 mins
900W 1 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.
Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes
Produced in UK, Produced in France
2 Servings
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|703kJ / 167kcal
|879kJ / 209kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|27.6g
|34.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|5.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
