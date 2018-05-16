Tesco White Mexican Style Microwave Rice 250G

- Energy894kJ 212kcal11%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 716kJ / 170kcal
Product Description
- Cooked seasoned long grain rice with red pepper, tomatoes and Jalapeno chillies
- WARMLY SPICED
- Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice (81%)(Water, Long Grain Rice), Red Pepper (6%), Tomato Purée (4%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Water, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Cumin, Flavourings, Salt, Jalapeño Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 2 min 1/2
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.
Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape.
Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 mins
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|716kJ / 170kcal
|894kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|30.7g
|38.4g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
