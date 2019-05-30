Humza Meat Samosa 650G (20 Pieces)

don't waste your money
Samosas not sealed properly allowing oil to seep in. Poor quality meat used. Horrible smell when cooked, waste of money horrible taste.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ/232kcal
Pastry (Wheat Flour [Gluten], Water, Coconut Oil, Salt), Onion, Mutton 14%, Potato, Peas, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soya], Salt, Crushed Chilli, Herbs (Fenugreek), Spices [(Turmeric, Crushed Coriander, Cumin Seed. Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Cumin powder, Coriander Powder, Chilli powder)]
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowOnce defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days Do not refreeze once thawed
Deep Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Do not refreeze after defrosting.
If allowed to thaw, reduce cooking times.
Deep fry in hot oil for 6-8 minutes until golden brown and well cooked. Please ensure the filling is piping hot. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and cook within 48 hours.
These cooking instructions are guidelines only.
Produce of EU
650g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|970kJ/232kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|of which saturates
|4.95g
|Carbohydrates
|20g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|Protein
|8.8g
|Salt
|1.29g
