Search with a list of items 

Humza Chicken Samosa 20 Pieces 650G

5(1)Write a review
Humza Chicken Samosa 20 Pieces 650G
£ 3.50
£0.54/100g
Per 100g (as Sold)
  • Energy798kJ 189kcal
    9.5%
  • Fat4.4g
    6.3%
  • Saturates1.42g
    7.1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.24g
    20.7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ/189kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken Samosas
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

Pastry (Wheat Flour [Gluten], Water, Coconut Oil, Salt), Chicken 25%, Onion, Potato, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soya], Salt, Crushed Chilli, Herbs (Fenugreek), Spices [(Turmeric, Crushed Coriander, Cumin Seed, Cumin Powder, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder)]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowOnce defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days Do not refreeze once thawed

Cooking Instructions

Deep Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Do not refreeze after defrosting. If allowed to thawed, reduce cooking times
Deep fry in hot oil for 6-8 minutes until golden brown and well cooked. Please ensure the filling is piping hot. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and cook within 48 hours.
These cooking instructions are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced of EU

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Flying Trade Limited,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Flying Trade Limited,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.
  • humzahalal.co.uk

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 798kJ/189kcal
Fat 4.4g
of which saturates 1.42g
Carbohydrates26.6g
of which sugars 2.7g
Protein 9.6g
Salt 1.24g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Yummy... So tasty.

