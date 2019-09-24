Tesco British Frozen Small Turkey Crown 1.5Kg

- Energy857kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 686kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Frozen Class A, basted turkey crown, bone-in with added water.
- Small Serves 5 6 Class A, reared on selected farms and basted for succulence.
- Small Serves 5 6 Class A, reared on selected farms and basted for succulence.
- Pack size: 1.7kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (88%), Water, Brown Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Rice Starch, Carrot Fibre, Flavouring.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for 15-19 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure the turkey crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From defrost: 190⁰C/Fan 170⁰C/Gas 5. For calculated cooking times see front of pack. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process. Remove foil for the final 45 minutes of cooking. After cooking, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- No need to wash poultry before cooking.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
PREPARATION
Store turkey crown in a bag at the bottom of a refrigerator until required.
For recommended cooking time see label on the front of bag.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Clip. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.5 - 1.9kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|686kJ / 162kcal
|857kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|32.5g
|40.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019