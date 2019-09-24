By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Frozen Small Turkey Crown 1.5Kg

Tesco British Frozen Small Turkey Crown 1.5Kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

£ 12.00
£7.06/kg

Per 125g
  • Energy857kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 686kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Class A, basted turkey crown, bone-in with added water.
  • Small Serves 5 6 Class A, reared on selected farms and basted for succulence.
  • Pack size: 1.7kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (88%), Water, Brown Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Rice Starch, Carrot Fibre, Flavouring.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for 15-19 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure the turkey crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From defrost: 190⁰C/Fan 170⁰C/Gas 5. For calculated cooking times see front of pack. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process. Remove foil for the final 45 minutes of cooking. After cooking, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • No need to wash poultry before cooking.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION

    Store turkey crown in a bag at the bottom of a refrigerator until required.

    For recommended cooking time see label on the front of bag.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Clip. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5 - 1.9kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy686kJ / 162kcal857kJ / 203kcal
Fat3.6g4.5g
Saturates0.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.5g40.6g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.

