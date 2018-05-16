By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Quinoa Mung Bean & Wheat Berry 250G

Tesco Quinoa Mung Bean & Wheat Berry 250G
£ 1.50
£0.60/100g
1/2 Pack
  • Energy1054kJ 250kcal
    13%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 843kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • A cooked blend of wheatberries, quinoa and mung beans.
  • Tesco Microwave Wheatberries, Quinoa and Mung Beans WHOLESOME & VERSATILE Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Wheatberries (69%) (Water, Wheatberries), Cooked White Quinoa (14%), Rehydrated Mung Beans (14%), Sunflower Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Make a small tear in the pouch. Stand the pouch on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 55 seconds (800W)/45 seconds (900W). Allow to stand for 30 seconds, shake pouch, open and serve.
Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the grains have heated through. Fluff gently with a fork before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Care must be taken when handling heated pouch.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold. To eat cold: Tear open and serve.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Care must be taken when handling heated pouches.

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy843kJ / 200kcal1054kJ / 250kcal
Fat3.2g4.0g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate33.0g41.3g
Sugars0.6g0.8g
Fibre5.2g6.5g
Protein7.2g9.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Care must be taken when handling heated pouches.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

