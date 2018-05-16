Tesco Quinoa Mung Bean & Wheat Berry 250G

- Energy1054kJ 250kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 843kJ / 200kcal
Product Description
- A cooked blend of wheatberries, quinoa and mung beans.
- WHOLESOME & VERSATILE Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Wheatberries (69%) (Water, Wheatberries), Cooked White Quinoa (14%), Rehydrated Mung Beans (14%), Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Make a small tear in the pouch. Stand the pouch on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 55 seconds (800W)/45 seconds (900W). Allow to stand for 30 seconds, shake pouch, open and serve.
Step: Heat on full power, Category D 750 Watt: 55 seconds (800W), Category E 850 Watt: 45 seconds (900W)
Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the grains have heated through. Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Care must be taken when handling heated pouch.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
Can be eaten hot or cold. To eat cold: Tear open and serve.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Care must be taken when handling heated pouches.
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|843kJ / 200kcal
|1054kJ / 250kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|41.3g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|6.5g
|Protein
|7.2g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Care must be taken when handling heated pouches.
