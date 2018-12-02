By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T Wholegrain Rice Quinoa & White Bean 250G

£ 0.99
£3.96/kg
1/2 a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • A cooked blend of long grain brown rice, haricot beans and quinoa.
  • Tesco Microwave Wholegrain Rice with Haricot Beans & Quinoa Wholesome & Versatile Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Wholesome & Versatile Perfectly cooked so it's ready to eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice (55%) (Water, Brown Rice), Rehydrated Haricot Beans (24%), Cooked White Quinoa (18%) (Water, White Quinoa), Sunflower Oil.

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the grains. Make a small tear in the pouch. Stand the pouch on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 55 seconds (800W)/45 seconds (900W). Allow to stand for 30 seconds, shake pouch, open and serve.
Step: Heat on full power, Category D 750 Watt: 55 seconds (800W), Category E 850 Watt: 45 seconds (900W)

Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the grains have heated through. Fluff gently with a fork before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Care must be taken when handling heated pouch.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold. To eat cold: Tear open and serve.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Care must be taken when handling heated pouches.

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy762kJ / 181kcal952kJ / 226kcal
Fat2.9g3.6g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate29.0g36.3g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre7.4g9.3g
Protein6.0g7.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Care must be taken when handling heated pouches.

Good, tasty and more interesting alternative to bo

5 stars

Good, tasty and more interesting alternative to boiled rice and a base for salads. Excellent value.

