T Wholegrain Rice Quinoa & White Bean 250G

Good, tasty and more interesting alternative to boiled rice and a base for salads. Excellent value.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ / 181kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice (55%) (Water, Brown Rice), Rehydrated Haricot Beans (24%), Cooked White Quinoa (18%) (Water, White Quinoa), Sunflower Oil.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the grains. Make a small tear in the pouch. Stand the pouch on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 55 seconds (800W)/45 seconds (900W). Allow to stand for 30 seconds, shake pouch, open and serve.
Step: Heat on full power, Category D 750 Watt: 55 seconds (800W), Category E 850 Watt: 45 seconds (900W)
Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the grains have heated through. Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Produced in France
Can be eaten hot or cold. To eat cold: Tear open and serve.
2 Servings
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|762kJ / 181kcal
|952kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|29.0g
|36.3g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|9.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Care must be taken when handling heated pouches.
