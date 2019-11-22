By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Frozen Medium Basted Whole Turkey Bird 3.9Kg - 5.2kg

5(1)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 12.00
£2.64/kg

Offer

Per 125g
  • Energy727kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 582kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Class A, ready basted turkey with added water and giblets.
  • Medium Serves 8 10 Class A, reared on selected farms and basted for succulence.
  • Pack size: 4.55kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (91%), Water, Brown Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Rice Starch, Carrot Fibre, Flavouring.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost turkey in its bag for 39-52 hours in the refrigerator Ensure the turkey is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From defrost: 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas 4. For calculated cooking times see front of pack. Remove all packing. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2 – 4 times depending on the size of the turkey). Remove foil for the final 45 minutes of cooking. After cooking, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • No need to wash poultry before cooking.
  • Prior to cooking remove giblet pack and neck from the neck and body cavity.
  • If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION

    Store turkey in a bag at the bottom of a refrigerator until required.

    Oven cook from chilled only.

    For recommended cooking time see label on the front of bag.

    Prior to cooking, remove giblets pack from neck cavity, and remove neck from the body cavity.

    No need to wash poultry before cooking.

    If stuffing is required, it is recommended that thiis is cooked separately.

    Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Clip. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3.9 - 5.2kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy582kJ / 138kcal727kJ / 173kcal
Fat4.7g5.9g
Saturates3.0g3.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g30.0g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Your falsafe Christmas goto.

5 stars

A good turkey, useful size, sensible price. I buy one of these every Christmas. Needs a good two days to thaw.

