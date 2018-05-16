By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lajkonik Crunchy Salty Pretzels 130G

£ 0.75
£0.58/100g

Product Description

  • Salted Pretzels
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg

Storage

Keep dark and dry. Store away from heat.

Number of uses

Package contains 4 - 5 portions 30 g

Name and address

  • Lajkonik Snacks Sp. z o. o.,
  • ul. Piłsudskiego 1,
  • 32-050 Skawina,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.lajkonik.pl

Net Contents

130g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g% RI* / 30 g /
Energy 1 663 kJ /6%
-394 kcal
Fat7,3 g3%
of which saturates0,5 g1%
Carbohydrate69 g8%
of which sugars2,6 g< 1%
Fibre4,1 g-
Protein11 g7%
Salt3,5 g18%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)--

