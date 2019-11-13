Tesco Finest Peas, Leeks & Pancetta 250G

Without the mint would be 5 stars
This is nice for an easy change now and again to add to a main Sunday meal with e.g. Chicken Balmoral, pepper sauce and saute potatoes. I really wish though that it did not have mint in it or it had the butter and herbs in a ball the same as the "green vegetable selection so I can swap it out for garlic butter. All the three finest green selection veg have mint and parsley in them so not much use if you are not keen on mint. I think at least one of these 3 choices have garlic or just plain ordinary butter instead of all with mint.
It might have been OK if they left the dressing of
It might have been OK if they left the dressing off. With it, the combination was vile. Tasted nothing like mint or parsley, which is a pretty weird combination in any case. Will not buy again.
Absolutely lovely
Absolutely lovely