Tesco Finest Peas, Leeks & Pancetta 250G

£ 2.60
£1.04/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy610kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Peas, leek and pancetta in a herb dressing.
  • Juicy peas, fresh leeks and beechwood smoked pancetta in a light, fragrant mint and parsley dressing
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peas, Leek (21%), Smoked Pancetta (12%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), White Pepper, Garlic, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Clove, Nutmeg, Coriander Seed, Vanilla Powder], Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mint, Parsley, Salt.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 2½ mins / 2 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (122g**)
Energy500kJ / 120kcal610kJ / 146kcal
Fat6.1g7.5g
Saturates1.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate7.6g9.3g
Sugars2.8g3.4g
Fibre4.6g5.7g
Protein6.3g7.6g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 250g typically weighs 244g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Without the mint would be 5 stars

3 stars

This is nice for an easy change now and again to add to a main Sunday meal with e.g. Chicken Balmoral, pepper sauce and saute potatoes. I really wish though that it did not have mint in it or it had the butter and herbs in a ball the same as the "green vegetable selection so I can swap it out for garlic butter. All the three finest green selection veg have mint and parsley in them so not much use if you are not keen on mint. I think at least one of these 3 choices have garlic or just plain ordinary butter instead of all with mint.

It might have been OK if they left the dressing of

1 stars

It might have been OK if they left the dressing off. With it, the combination was vile. Tasted nothing like mint or parsley, which is a pretty weird combination in any case. Will not buy again.

Absolutely lovely

5 stars

Absolutely lovely

