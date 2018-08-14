Magnum Classic Ice Cream 8X110ml

Delicious
It's more than amazing but if you can make a diet product for diet and diabetes contain non fat milk and artificial sugar or stevia. And thank you loads.
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, whey concentrate (MILK), cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, BUTTER oil, emulsifiers (E471, SOYA lecithin, E476), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), vanilla bean pieces, flavourings, colour (E160a). Gluten Free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage temperature - 18C
Germany
880 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1289 kJ
|926 kJ
|1018 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|309 kcal
|222 kcal
|244 kcal
|12%
|Fat (g)
|19 g
|14 g
|15 g
|21%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|10 g
|11 g
|55%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|29 g
|21 g
|23 g
|9%
|of which sugars (g)
|27 g
|20 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein (g)
|3.6 g
|2.6 g
|2.8 g
|6%
|Salt (g)
|0.13 g
|0.09 g
|0.1 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 110 ml. ( Pack contains 8 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
