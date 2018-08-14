By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magnum Classic Ice Cream 8X110ml

  • Vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate (26%)
  • Magnum Classic chocolate ice cream (8x110ml). The timeless classic. The perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream.
  • Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum classic chocolate ice cream
  • The timeless Classic, the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety vanilla ice cream
  • 8 ice cream sticks x 110ml
  • Gluten free ice creams
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 880ml

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, whey concentrate (MILK), cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, BUTTER oil, emulsifiers (E471, SOYA lecithin, E476), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), vanilla bean pieces, flavourings, colour (E160a). Gluten Free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage temperature - 18C

Germany

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

880 ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1289 kJ926 kJ1018 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)309 kcal222 kcal244 kcal12%
Fat (g)19 g14 g15 g21%
of which saturates (g)14 g10 g11 g55%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g21 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)27 g20 g21 g23%
Protein (g)3.6 g2.6 g2.8 g6%
Salt (g)0.13 g0.09 g0.1 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 110 ml. ( Pack contains 8 portions )----

Delicious

It's more than amazing but if you can make a diet product for diet and diabetes contain non fat milk and artificial sugar or stevia. And thank you loads.

