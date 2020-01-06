By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tuna Crunch Sandwich

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Tuna Crunch Sandwich
£ 1.30
£1.30/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1436kJ 341kcal
    17%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Tuna, mayonnaise, salad cream, sweetcorn, red pepper and red onion in white bread.
  • TUNA CRUNCH. Tuna mixed with sweetcorn, crisp peppers and mayonnaise. Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered onto bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
  • TENDER TUNA FLAKES Our chef's recipe combines tuna with sweetcorn, crisp peppers and mayonnaise CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tuna (Fish) (12%), Sweetcorn, Rapeseed Oil, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Protein, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Seed, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy871kJ / 207kcal1436kJ / 341kcal
Fat5.2g8.6g
Saturates0.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate30.3g50.0g
Sugars3.0g5.0g
Fibre1.9g3.1g
Protein8.7g14.4g
Salt0.8g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

it nice sandwhiches want free fill tis out more

5 stars

it nice sandwhiches want free fill tis out more sandwhiches like pail ham rolls no sauce cheese .

