Tesco Tuna Crunch Sandwich

Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 207kcal
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tuna (Fish) (12%), Sweetcorn, Rapeseed Oil, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Protein, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Seed, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|871kJ / 207kcal
|1436kJ / 341kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|50.0g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.1g
|Protein
|8.7g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
