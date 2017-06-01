By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Max White Optic 75Ml

4.5(70)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Max White Optic 75Ml

Rest of shelf

  • Fluoride Toothpaste.
  • Colgate Max White Optic toothpaste has a special formula with a clinically proven Advanced Brighteners System, which coats your teeth as your brush, leaving you with an instantly and visibly whiter smile. The immediate effect is temporary, but gradually it will give you long lasting whiter teeth.
  • The formula is clinically proven to remove up to 100% surface stains
  • With its optic brightness, it provides a powerful instant whitening effect
  • Enamel safe for daily use
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, PEG-12, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Mica, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Eugenol, CI 17200, CI 42051, CI 73360, CI 74160, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Not for use of children under 7 years old. Product might cause stains on certain materials. In that case, rinse fully with water.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

70 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Another good toothpaste from Colgate

5 stars

This is another great toothpaste from Colgate. Whiter teeth from the first brush. It tastes lovely too, very fresh but not overpowering. Definitely recommend.

New. Toothpaste to try

5 stars

Extremely minty leaves my mouth felly fresh and my teeth ready for a days eating

Great to use

5 stars

I dont usually use whitening toothpastes as was a bit sceptical. It was very nice to use with a pleasant taste and it felt nice to brush with and wasnt too frothy. Teeth felt nice after brushing and after a few days I think my teeth did look a bit whiter so overall quite impressed

Fresh, clean and whiter smile

4 stars

I found the blue foaming gel made my mouth feel exceptionally fresh and clean. The only downside was the need to make sure all the little blue particles have been washed out of your mouth otherwise it might look as though you have bits in your teeth! However, I found my teeth really sparkled after brushing and looked so much whiter than normal. I would definitely recommend you give this toothpaste a try.

Noticeable improvement in whiteness

5 stars

I'm always sceptical of whiteness claims on toothpaste although I have to say that after seven days continual usage the effect is very noticeable. Personally I like the foaming effect created by the texture of the toothpaste as it helps with the feeling of cleanliness. One slight drawback is that it can take a lot of brushing to get rid of the dark dots in the toothpaste so make sure you rinse well.

Gives you that confidence,that comes with having a fresh

5 stars

If you want instant whiteness,then you'll have to pay thousands of pounds at your chosen Orthodontist,but for a gradual whitening of teeth,Colgate® Max White Fluoride Toothpaste Optic,is ideal,i use this regularly,along with Colgate Optic White,and have gained several degrees of Whiteness,my mouth feels fresh,my teeth and gums feel and appear healthier,and it has a good taste,not bitty,and comes in a easy to use tube,and as the title says definitely gives you a lot more confidence.

Great all round toothpaste.

5 stars

Love this toothpaste as does everyone in the family. It has a great flavour that even the younger family members like. Left my teeth feeling clean and fresh and I noticed a difference in whiteness after a couple of days. Will definitely be buying this toothpaste and using it again.

Colgate Max White Fluoride Toothpaste Optic

4 stars

I have used the toothpaste for approx. 1 week. The taste and texture is fine. I can almost feel the effect of cleanness when brushing, however I found the small blue particles annoying to remove from the sink and towels. The toothpaste certainly made my teeth look/ appear a little whiter than usual toothpaste. I would certainly recommend this product based on my trial and would look to purchase moving forward.

Happy smiles! Fresh clean teeth

5 stars

I usually choose whitening toothpaste in my weekly shop, and Colgate Max White Fluoride Optic is becoming one of my fast favourites! With a great texture and fresh taste, I like how it leaves your teeth and mouth feeling clean and ready for the day. The texture and colour also gives me the confidence that this is a hard working toothpaste, with the crystals within helping give me the confidence of a great smile!

Whiter Smile

5 stars

Love this toothpaste. Instantly whitens the teeth. Leaves your mouth tingling as it feels so clean and fresh.

