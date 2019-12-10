By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bulldog London Dry Gin 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bulldog London Dry Gin 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • London Dry Gin
  • The iconic and multi-award winning, BULLDOG gin uses 100% British wheat and water to create a smooth, eminently mixable gin with multiple layers of flavour. It is handcrafted at an English distillery that has been making the highest quality gin for over 250 years.
  • Its 12 botanicals include White Poppy from Turkey, along with Dragon Eye and Lotus Leaf from China; adding a layer of distinction to its refreshing citrus notes.
  • Enjoy the BULLDOG Gin and Tonic with sliced blueberries, a BULLDOG Supersonic Gin and Tonic with cassis and blackberries.
  • Pairs well with Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water due to its smooth, citrus flavour.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard 32,
  • London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • www.BulldogGin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here