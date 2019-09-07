By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smokey Spice 30G

Tesco Smokey Spice 30G
£ 0.60
£2.00/100g
1/4 pack
  • Energy98kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1304kJ / 309kcal

Product Description

  • Smoky fajita seasoning.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO With smoked paprika and warming chipotle for a deep but mellow flavour
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Mushroom Extract, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Jalapeño Chilli Powder, Lovage, Rosemary Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare fajitas you will required:

    Tesco smoky fajita seasoning 30g

    500g chicken breast fillets, cut into thin strips;

    1 large red or yellow pepper, sliced;

    1 large onion, sliced;

    30ml (2 tbsp) oil;

    tortilla wraps

     

    Additional garnish (optional)

    Cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole

    1. Coat 500g chicken pieces in fajita seasoning and fry until thoroughly cooked.

    2. Add 1 sliced onion and a sliced pepper and cook until tender.

    3. Perfect inside a Tesco plain tortilla, serve with toppings of your choice e.g. cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1304kJ / 309kcal98kJ / 23kcal
Fat3.4g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate56.3g4.2g
Sugars11.9g0.9g
Fibre9.3g0.7g
Protein8.6g0.6g
Salt10.1g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Well tasty👍

4 stars

Since we've been using this seasoning mix never used the branded one. A really nice rounded flavour. A good one for those that prefer a mild fajitas.

