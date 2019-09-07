Tesco Smokey Spice 30G

Well tasty👍
Since we've been using this seasoning mix never used the branded one. A really nice rounded flavour. A good one for those that prefer a mild fajitas.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1304kJ / 309kcal
INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Mushroom Extract, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Jalapeño Chilli Powder, Lovage, Rosemary Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Belgium
To prepare fajitas you will required:
Tesco smoky fajita seasoning 30g
500g chicken breast fillets, cut into thin strips;
1 large red or yellow pepper, sliced;
1 large onion, sliced;
30ml (2 tbsp) oil;
tortilla wraps
Additional garnish (optional)
Cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole
1. Coat 500g chicken pieces in fajita seasoning and fry until thoroughly cooked.
2. Add 1 sliced onion and a sliced pepper and cook until tender.
3. Perfect inside a Tesco plain tortilla, serve with toppings of your choice e.g. cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole.
4 Servings
30g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1304kJ / 309kcal
|98kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|56.3g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|11.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|9.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|10.1g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
