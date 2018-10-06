By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hot Fajita Seasoning 30G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.60
£0.60/each
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1348kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • Hot Fajita seasoning with chilli.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO Blended with smoked paprika and fiery chilli for depth and kick
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Red Pepper, Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Mushroom Extract, Chilli (2%), Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavouring, Basil, Chilli Extract, Dried Concentrated Lemon Juice, Capsicum Extract.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare fajitas you will require:

    Tesco hot fajita seasoning 30g

    500g chicken breast fillets, cut into thin strips

    1 large red or yellow pepper, sliced

    1 large onion, sliced

    30ml (2 tbsp) oil

    Tortilla wraps

    Additional Garnish (optional)

    Cheese

    Sour cream

    Salsa

    Guacamole

    1. Coat 500g chicken pieces in hot fajita seasoning and fry until thoroughly cooked.

    2. Add 1 sliced onion and a sliced pepper and cook until tender.

    3. Perfect inside a Tesco plain tortilla, serve with toppings of your choice e.g. cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1348kJ / 320kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat4.2g0.3g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate59.0g4.4g
Sugars10.0g0.8g
Fibre9.3g0.7g
Protein6.8g0.5g
Salt9.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely taste

5 stars

Iovely taste and good price

