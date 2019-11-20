By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fajita Seasoning 30G

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Fajita Seasoning 30G
£ 0.60
£2.00/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy89kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Fajita seasoning.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO With earthy cumin and smoky paprika for a spicy kick
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO With earthy cumin and smoky paprika for a spicy kick
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Sugar, Maize Starch, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Oregano, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Basil, Parsley, Chilli Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare fajitas you will require:

    Tesco fajitas seasoning 30g

    500g chicken breast fillets, cut into thin strips; 1 large red or yellow pepper, sliced; 1 large onion, sliced; 30ml (2tbsp) oil; tortilla wraps

    Additional garnish (optional)

    Cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole.

    1. Coat 500g chicken pieces in fajita seasoning and fry until thoroughly cooked.

    2. Add 1 sliced onion and a sliced pepper and cook until tender.

    3. Perfect inside a Tesco plain tortilla, serve with toppings of your choice e.g. cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1187kJ / 282kcal89kJ / 21kcal
Fat3.7g0.3g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate49.0g3.7g
Sugars14.5g1.1g
Fibre10.8g0.8g
Protein7.7g0.6g
Salt18.6g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

We have this every Friday and we love it. Flavour

5 stars

We have this every Friday and we love it. Flavour and spice is just perfect.

New recepie is disgusting!

1 stars

So fajitas are one of my favourite meals to make, however - Tesco changed the recipe for their fajita seasoning in either late 2018 or early 2019 to a “smoky” style flavour to be more similar to the Old El Paso style mix and it’s completely revolting now. Won’t be buying this mix anymore, it’s nasty stuff. Please change back to the old one Tesco, it was great.

The best by far.

5 stars

Don't buy any other fajita seasoning as it has the best flavour of the ones I've tried. It has complex flavours and just the right amount of heat.

Good taste

4 stars

This seasoning is a lot like the discovery seasoning, which is now hard to come by. The kids love it

Lovely flavour

5 stars

I don't use packet mixes or jars but always use this for my fajitas. Great flavou.

Horrible taste

1 stars

I brought this to try for fajita night, as we only ever usually use el de paso, and the flavouring was very unpleasant. We wouldn’t use this product again

No need to make your own spice mix...

5 stars

Very tasty authentic flavours. Quite spicy for some members of my family, so only use half the packet with peppers, chicken and red onion with tomato passata stirred through. Fill tortillas, sprinkle with cheese and bake served with Tesco Mexican style rice and corn on the cob. Quick. Simple. Yum.

Way too spicy

1 stars

Ridiculously spicy for a 'medium' mix! I like spicy food and it left my mouth burning - my partner couldn't eat it at all!

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco British Soured Cream 150Ml

£ 0.69
£0.46/100ml

Tesco 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here