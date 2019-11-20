Tesco Fajita Seasoning 30G

We have this every Friday and we love it. Flavour
New recepie is disgusting!
So fajitas are one of my favourite meals to make, however - Tesco changed the recipe for their fajita seasoning in either late 2018 or early 2019 to a “smoky” style flavour to be more similar to the Old El Paso style mix and it’s completely revolting now. Won’t be buying this mix anymore, it’s nasty stuff. Please change back to the old one Tesco, it was great.
The best by far.
Don't buy any other fajita seasoning as it has the best flavour of the ones I've tried. It has complex flavours and just the right amount of heat.
Good taste
This seasoning is a lot like the discovery seasoning, which is now hard to come by. The kids love it
Lovely flavour
I don't use packet mixes or jars but always use this for my fajitas. Great flavou.
Horrible taste
I brought this to try for fajita night, as we only ever usually use el de paso, and the flavouring was very unpleasant. We wouldn’t use this product again
No need to make your own spice mix...
Very tasty authentic flavours. Quite spicy for some members of my family, so only use half the packet with peppers, chicken and red onion with tomato passata stirred through. Fill tortillas, sprinkle with cheese and bake served with Tesco Mexican style rice and corn on the cob. Quick. Simple. Yum.
Way too spicy
Ridiculously spicy for a 'medium' mix! I like spicy food and it left my mouth burning - my partner couldn't eat it at all!