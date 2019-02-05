By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Mini Plain Tortilla Wraps 300G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco 10 Mini Plain Tortilla Wraps 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g
One tortilla
  • Energy388kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1294kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Wheat flour tortillas.
  SOFT & VERSATILE Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
  • SOFT & VERSATILE Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour Tortillas.

Wheat Flour Tortillas contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Glycerol, Carboxymethylcellulose), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Flour, Malic Acid, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Wrap in foil and warm by placing directly on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 1 minute for each tortilla.

Microwave

Instructions: Place the tortillas onto a microwavable plate, sprinkle with water, cover and heat on full power for 35 seconds (800W), 30 seconds (900W) or individually for 10 seconds.(800W/900W).

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Warm each tortilla for a few seconds on either side in a pre-heated pan.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1294kJ / 307kcal388kJ / 92kcal
Fat6.5g1.9g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate52.5g15.7g
Sugars2.1g0.6g
Fibre2.2g0.7g
Protein8.5g2.6g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.



While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tiny

3 stars

Really tiny wraps, smaller than other mini ones. Nice and thick but don't hold much.

Fantastic little wonders!

5 stars

Found these small wraps when looking for tortillas for my daughter. Great find! She likes to wrap her chicken & salad but often finds the large ones abit too much but these were FAB, just what she wanted. She now has them with most meals & wraps anything in them!!

Small and soft

4 stars

Always lovely and soft, a bit awkward with fillings. Best for kids wraps....

Much better than branded

5 stars

Tried these recently and very impressed! They are thicker than other branded wraps and more like authentic Greek ones! Delicious!!

