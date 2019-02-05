Tesco 10 Mini Plain Tortilla Wraps 300G

Tiny
Really tiny wraps, smaller than other mini ones. Nice and thick but don't hold much.
Fantastic little wonders!
Found these small wraps when looking for tortillas for my daughter. Great find! She likes to wrap her chicken & salad but often finds the large ones abit too much but these were FAB, just what she wanted. She now has them with most meals & wraps anything in them!!
Small and soft
Always lovely and soft, a bit awkward with fillings. Best for kids wraps....
Much better than branded
Tried these recently and very impressed! They are thicker than other branded wraps and more like authentic Greek ones! Delicious!!