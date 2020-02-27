By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Corn Tortilla Wrap 320G

2.5(12)Write a review
Tesco 8 Corn Tortilla Wrap 320G
£ 1.00
£3.13/kg
One tortilla
  • Energy531kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1327kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Wheat flour and corn tortillas.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Soft & versatile
  • Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cornflour (15%), Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Acid (Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Rice Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Wrap in foil and warm by placing directly on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 1 minute for each tortilla. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6

Microwave

Instructions: Place the tortillas onto a microwavable plate, sprinkle with water, cover and heat on full power for 35 seconds (800W), 30 seconds (900W) or individually for 10 seconds (800W/900W).

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Warm each tortilla for a few seconds on either side in a pre-heated pan.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1327kJ / 314kcal531kJ / 125kcal
Fat4.8g1.9g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate58.0g23.2g
Sugars4.9g1.9g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein9.4g3.8g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

12 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Misleading

1 stars

As others have pointed out, this is a wheat wrap with a small amount of corn, not a corn wrap. Really misleading title. Why not just make them from corn, which is much more authentic for Mexican food.

Excellent wraps and great for fajitas. Low in whea

5 stars

Excellent wraps and great for fajitas. Low in wheat & calories

It only has 15% cornflour in it. How is this a cor

1 stars

It only has 15% cornflour in it. How is this a corn tortilla when it is still almost entirely wheat!

there was no corn in these tortilla's the first in

2 stars

there was no corn in these tortilla's the first ingredient is flour and I read through the entire list and there was no corn, they tasted just like flour tortilla's which are nice but I was hoping for proper corn tortillas won't be buying them again.

Not a corn tortilla

1 stars

These are only 14% corn. Can't even make enchiladas with them. Should be called 'wheat tortilla with added corn'.

GREAT HEALTHY OPTION TASTES FAB

5 stars

I don’t see why these wraps have such a low rating. They taste great Healthier They are a bit small but I will always prefer these over normal Tortilla wraps. I normally use these to make chicken wraps (oven chicken) with salad.

Where's the corn?

1 stars

Rubbish "Corn tortillas" have 14% corn and 50% wheat flour what a joke. MAKE THEM OUT OF CORN IF YOU CALL THEM CORN TORILLAS

Too small . You replaced the best ones. Why change

1 stars

Too small . You replaced the best ones. Why change what doesn’t need changing

Not really corn tortillas are they?

2 stars

Should not be labelled corn tortillas when they only contain 15% cornflour

Versatile!

5 stars

I always keep a packet of these in the cupboard as they are a useful go-to for a mid week meal. You can make them into bowls for chilli, use them for tacos, or chop them up for homemade tortilla chips. I much prefer them to the bigger floury ones.

