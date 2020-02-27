Tesco 8 Corn Tortilla Wrap 320G

Misleading
As others have pointed out, this is a wheat wrap with a small amount of corn, not a corn wrap. Really misleading title. Why not just make them from corn, which is much more authentic for Mexican food.
Excellent wraps and great for fajitas. Low in wheat & calories
It only has 15% cornflour in it. How is this a corn tortilla when it is still almost entirely wheat!
there was no corn in these tortilla's the first ingredient is flour and I read through the entire list and there was no corn, they tasted just like flour tortilla's which are nice but I was hoping for proper corn tortillas won't be buying them again.
Not a corn tortilla
These are only 14% corn. Can't even make enchiladas with them. Should be called 'wheat tortilla with added corn'.
GREAT HEALTHY OPTION TASTES FAB
I don’t see why these wraps have such a low rating. They taste great Healthier They are a bit small but I will always prefer these over normal Tortilla wraps. I normally use these to make chicken wraps (oven chicken) with salad.
Where's the corn?
Rubbish "Corn tortillas" have 14% corn and 50% wheat flour what a joke. MAKE THEM OUT OF CORN IF YOU CALL THEM CORN TORILLAS
Too small . You replaced the best ones. Why change what doesn’t need changing
Not really corn tortillas are they?
Should not be labelled corn tortillas when they only contain 15% cornflour
Versatile!
I always keep a packet of these in the cupboard as they are a useful go-to for a mid week meal. You can make them into bowls for chilli, use them for tacos, or chop them up for homemade tortilla chips. I much prefer them to the bigger floury ones.