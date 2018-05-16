By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wrap 320G

£ 1.00
£0.31/100g
One tortilla
  • Energy530kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1326kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wraps
  • SOFT & VERSATILE Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Soft & versatile
  • Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Flour(Wheat Flour, Wheat Bran, Wheat Fibre, Wheatgerm), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Acid (Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Wheat Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Rice Extract, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Wrap in foil and warm by placing directly on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 1 minute for each tortilla. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6

Microwave

Instructions: Place the tortillas onto a microwavable plate, sprinkle with water, cover and heat on full power for 35 seconds (800W), 30 seconds (900W) or individually for 10 seconds (800W/900W).

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Warm each tortilla for a few seconds on either side in a pre-heated pan.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in UK

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1326kJ / 315kcal530kJ / 126kcal
Fat7.0g2.8g
Saturates1.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate51.0g20.4g
Sugars2.6g1.0g
Fibre4.2g1.7g
Protein9.8g3.9g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

