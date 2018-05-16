Tesco 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wrap 320G

- Energy530kJ 126kcal6%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1326kJ / 315kcal
Product Description
- 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wraps
- SOFT & VERSATILE Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Soft & versatile
- Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Flour(Wheat Flour, Wheat Bran, Wheat Fibre, Wheatgerm), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Acid (Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Wheat Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Rice Extract, Malted Wheat Flour.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Wrap in foil and warm by placing directly on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 1 minute for each tortilla. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6
Microwave
Instructions: Place the tortillas onto a microwavable plate, sprinkle with water, cover and heat on full power for 35 seconds (800W), 30 seconds (900W) or individually for 10 seconds (800W/900W).
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Warm each tortilla for a few seconds on either side in a pre-heated pan.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Produced in UK
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1326kJ / 315kcal
|530kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|51.0g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.8g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
