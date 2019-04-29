Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps 320G

Much smaller than the product they replaced.
Tesco meddling in our choice of product again
Where have the bigger wraps gone? These are no good. Are you hoping that we will need to have 2 now? Forcing us to eat more and spend more money? Shrinking in size but costing more than the bigger ones? How do you justify this? You can't get any filling in these and wrap them. What gives Tesco the right to choose how much we eat? Why change something that has been available for a long time? This is not the only product that you have changed, I'm fed of of it, this will be my last shop with Tesco.