Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps 320G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps 320G
£ 1.00
£0.31/100g
One tortilla
  • Energy517kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1293kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Wheat flour tortillas.
  • SOFT & VERSATILE Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Soft & versatile
  • Carefully oven baked for your favourite fillings
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Acid (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by best before date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Wrap in foil and warm by placing directly on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 1 minute for each tortilla. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6

Microwave

Instructions: Place the tortillas onto a microwavable plate, sprinkle with water, cover and heat on full power for 35 seconds (800W), 30 seconds (900W) or individually for 10 seconds (800W/900W).

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Warm each tortilla for a few seconds on either side in a pre-heated pan.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in UK

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1293kJ / 307kcal517kJ / 123kcal
Fat6.5g2.6g
Saturates0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate52.5g21.0g
Sugars2.1g0.9g
Fibre2.2g0.9g
Protein8.5g3.4g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Much smaller than the product they replaced.

1 stars

Much smaller than the product they replaced.

Tesco meddling in our choice of product again

1 stars

Where have the bigger wraps gone? These are no good. Are you hoping that we will need to have 2 now? Forcing us to eat more and spend more money? Shrinking in size but costing more than the bigger ones? How do you justify this? You can't get any filling in these and wrap them. What gives Tesco the right to choose how much we eat? Why change something that has been available for a long time? This is not the only product that you have changed, I'm fed of of it, this will be my last shop with Tesco.

