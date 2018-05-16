Ella's Kitchen Parsnip And Poppyseed Savoury Biscuits

Product Description
- Parsnip + Poppy Seed Savoury Biccies
- Hello, I'm 4 handy bags of parsnip + poppy seed savoury biccies - reeeally yummy organic snacks, made with just good stuff to make monkey tummies happy!
- Who am I for? I'm made for hungry monkeys, cheeky monkeys, little monkeys and silly monkeys from 12 months old.
- When we were toddlers, my dad said to me and my brother Paddy that we needed snacks full of goodness to keep us monkeying around. I told him hungry monkeys only like the tastiest snacks and he agreed!
- Ella x
- I'm organic
- Made for hungry monkeys
- No concentrates
- No added sugar or salt - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
- No additives or colourings
- Pack size: 0.08KG
Information
Ingredients
Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 36%, Organic Malted <strong>Barley</strong> Extract 16%, Organic Cornflour 12%, Organic Wholemeal <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 10%, Organic <strong>Oat</strong> Flour 8%, Organic Sunflower Oil 6%, Organic Palm Oil** 5%, Organic Dried Parsnips 4%, Organic Dried Leeks 2%, Organic Poppy Seeds 2%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, *I have no organic certification, **I come from sustainable sources
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
Storage
Keep me in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Warning: I'm not suitable for children under 12 months old. When a child over 12 months is munching on me, make suer they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bag
|Energy
|1820kJ/433kcal
|364kJ/87kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|2.8g
|-of which saturates
|3.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|67.9g
|13.6g
|-of which sugars
|9.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|5.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.3g
|Sodium
|0.11g
|0.02g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.06g
|Thiamin
|1.20mg
|0.24mg
Safety information
