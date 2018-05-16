By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Parsnip And Poppyseed Savoury Biscuits

image 1 of Ella's Kitchen Parsnip And Poppyseed Savoury Biscuits
£ 2.00
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • Parsnip + Poppy Seed Savoury Biccies
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 4 handy bags of parsnip + poppy seed savoury biccies - reeeally yummy organic snacks, made with just good stuff to make monkey tummies happy!
  • Who am I for? I'm made for hungry monkeys, cheeky monkeys, little monkeys and silly monkeys from 12 months old.
  • When we were toddlers, my dad said to me and my brother Paddy that we needed snacks full of goodness to keep us monkeying around. I told him hungry monkeys only like the tastiest snacks and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic
  • Made for hungry monkeys
  • No concentrates
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • No additives or colourings
  • Pack size: 0.08KG
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 36%, Organic Malted <strong>Barley</strong> Extract 16%, Organic Cornflour 12%, Organic Wholemeal <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 10%, Organic <strong>Oat</strong> Flour 8%, Organic Sunflower Oil 6%, Organic Palm Oil** 5%, Organic Dried Parsnips 4%, Organic Dried Leeks 2%, Organic Poppy Seeds 2%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, *I have no organic certification, **I come from sustainable sources

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for children under 12 months old. When a child over 12 months is munching on me, make suer they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bag
Energy 1820kJ/433kcal364kJ/87kcal
Fat 13.8g2.8g
-of which saturates 3.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate 67.9g13.6g
-of which sugars 9.0g1.8g
Fibre 5.6g1.1g
Protein 6.5g1.3g
Sodium 0.11g0.02g
Salt 0.28g0.06g
Thiamin1.20mg0.24mg

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for children under 12 months old. When a child over 12 months is munching on me, make suer they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.

