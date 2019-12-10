Adnams Ease Up Ipa 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Big mango aromas, flavours of pine, melon & grapefruit. Clean, dry finish & subtle sweetness. A big hop bill, perfect for any session!
- Session beer
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (contains Gluten), Oats (contains Gluten), Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Gluten, Oats
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
4.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See bottle neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Always best served chilled
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
Return to
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
- adnams.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|This bottle contains: per 100ml
|Energy
|175KJ/42kcal
