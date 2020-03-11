Ellas Kitchen Apple And Cinnamon Crumble
- Apple + Cinnamon Crumble
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- Hello, I'm a smooth mix of organic apples, cinnamon, oats + milk. My 4 perfect pots are super scrummy, with absolutely no added sugar.
- Who am I for? I'm perfect for little ones from 7 months and beyond!
- I'm organic
- Perfect puddings
- Smooth + oaty
- No added sugar - I contain only naturally organic sugars
- No fruit concentrates
- No additives and nothing artificial
- Pack size: 0.36KG
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Organic Apples 50%, Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 40%, Organic <strong>Oats</strong> 10%, Organic Cinnamon <1%, Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, my pots can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: I'm yummy at any temperature. To warm me, stand me in hot water or remove my foil lid and whizz me around in the microwave (800W) for 15 seconds, then stir and leave me to stand for 30 seconds. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.
Additives
- Free From Additives
Warnings
- Warning: When a little one is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
4 x 80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pot
|Energy
|335kJ/80kcal
|268kJ/64kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.8g
|-of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|9.0g
|-of which sugars
|5.9g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Protein
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.04g
Safety information
