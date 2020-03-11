Ella's Kitchen Banana & Vanilla Bread Pudding 4X80g

Good for baby, good for adults, too!
My little one (9 months) loves Ella's puddings. I love them too! I often finish off a pot for her!
Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 51%, Organic Bananas 21%, Organic Apples 20%, Organic Breadcrumbs (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast*) 8%, Organic Vanilla <1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, my pots can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
I'm produced in the EU
Sleeve. Recyclable
7 Months
4 x 80g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pot
|Energy
|368kJ/87kcal
|295kJ/70kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.6g
|-of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|11.2g
|-of which sugars
|7.9g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.06g
Warning: When a little one is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.
