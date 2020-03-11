By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Banana & Vanilla Bread Pudding 4X80g

image 1 of Ella's Kitchen Banana & Vanilla Bread Pudding 4X80g
Product Description

  • Banana & Vanilla Bread Pudding
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm a smooth mix of organic fruit, vanilla, bread + milk. My 4 perfect pots are super scrummy, with absolutely no added sugar.
  • Who am I for? I'm perfect for little ones from 7 months and beyond!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic
  • Perfect puddings
  • Smooth & fruity
  • No added sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • No fruit concentrates
  • No additives and nothing artificial
  • Pack size: 0.36KG
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole <strong>Milk</strong> 51%, Organic Bananas 21%, Organic Apples 20%, Organic Breadcrumbs (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast*) 8%, Organic Vanilla <1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, my pots can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: I'm yummy at any temperature. To warm me, stand me in hot water or remove my foil lid and whizz me around in the microwave (800W) for 15 seconds, then stir and leave me to stand for 30 seconds. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Warnings

  • Warning: When a little one is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pot
Energy 368kJ/87kcal295kJ/70kcal
Fat 2.0g1.6g
-of which saturates 1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate 14.0g11.2g
-of which sugars 7.9g6.3g
Fibre 1.0g0.8g
Protein 2.8g2.2g
Salt 0.08g0.06g

Safety information

Using Product Information

Good for baby, good for adults, too!

5 stars

My little one (9 months) loves Ella's puddings. I love them too! I often finish off a pot for her!

