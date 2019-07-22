By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate 21 Pack 434.7G

4.5(47)Write a review
Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate 21 Pack 434.7G
£ 3.49
£0.80/100g
Each bar** contains
  • Energy437kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2102kJ

Product Description

  • Twenty-one bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (66%).
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Drizzle. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger, KITKAT Bites and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses.
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth milk chocolate
  • Multipack of 21 Kit Kat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
  • With 104 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 434.7G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder (13%), Cocoa Mass (9%), Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 21 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

21 x 20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2102kJ437kJ8400kJ
-502kcal104kcal2000kcal5%
Fat24.4g5.1g70g7%
of which: saturates13.7g2.8g20g14%
Carbohydrate62.7g13.0g260g5%
of which: sugars51.0g10.6g90g12%
Fibre2.1g0.4g--
Protein6.7g1.4g50g3%
Salt0.23g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One bar----
Contains 21 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great Snack

5 stars

Probably not the healthiest thing to snack on but definitely not the most unhealthiest either so as far as I'm concerned it's a winner! I really enjoy having my kit kat with my cup of coffee and a mid afternoon snack. Really hit the spot and was just what I needed to brighten up my afternoon lull! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously dark chocolate treat

5 stars

I love milk chocolate kitkats so when I seen the dark chocolate option I just had to try and I wasn’t disappointed at all. If you love dark chocolate and wafer then this is your treat as not only is it so delicious but it’s also a low calorie option that’s perfect for a blast of energy on the go or maybe pop into your lunch box or picnics etc at a great price, A must have on your shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty snack

5 stars

The 2 finger kitkat is great for a small snack throughout the day. I have these at lunch time whilst at work and they add a bit of sweetness to my day. Just the right amount of chocolate to wafer ratio. A tasty treat for both adults and children to enjoy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet snack

3 stars

The KItKat is in a functional sealed wrapper that was sassy to open. Great to see that it clearly showed how many calories it contained. The chocolate bar slid out easily - I remember them in the past being stuck to the aluminium foil wrapper- no longer an issue. I found the biscuit bar very sweet with a sugary after taste - a bit too sweet for me. None the less it had a nicely textured biscuit inside with a thick milk chocolate coating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolatey and more-ish

4 stars

An oldie but a firm favourite for me. Nice and simple chocolatey taste. What I love about Kit Kat is that it gives you your chocolate fix without going overboard on the calories so I don't feel so bad after eating one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

yummy

5 stars

i like this the chocolate was nice and creamy the fingers snaped when broke in hafe and love th hear a kit kat snap the was just anuf wafer to chocolate the only down side is the chocolate mets to quick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Family favourite

5 stars

These are always in the biscuit box and are a real favourite with all the family. They are a great chocolate treat in lunchboxes, that little bit of a treat with a cuppa and a quick chocolate snack at any time of the day. They come in a wide variety of flavours but original is still my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack and not too naughty!

4 stars

This is a great snack when you’re on the go and gives you a great sugar fix without it being too heavy on the calories. Tastes even better when it’s kept in the fridge. Definitely a great alternative to some of the other snack sized chocolates. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for Kids

4 stars

My husband and I debated for an hour as to whether or not this is a chocolate bar or a biscuit - we decided it's a wafer at best. However, the fact remains is that my kids love a kit kat and I love that it's a treat without having to feed them celery for the rest of the day. Win win all around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic

5 stars

Classic KitKat 2 finger milk chocolate bar. My son has them in his pack ups for school. Lovely taste and crunch, like I say an absolute classic that I'm sure will continue to be a top favourite for years to come [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

