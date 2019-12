Tesco Quesadilla Meal Kit 475G

To prepare Quesadillas you require:

1 Tesco Quesadilla kit;

450g chicken breast fillets, diced into small pieces

15ml (1 tbsp) oil

200g grated cheese

Method:

1. Heat a small amount of oil in a pan. Add the diced chicken and cook for a few minutes until browned. Add the quesadilla seasoning and 30ml water. Ensure the chicken pieces are covered in seasoning and cook until the chicken is thoroughly cooked throughout. Remove chicken from pan and wipe the pan.

2. Add a very small amount of oil to the pan, heat, then put in one of the tortilla wraps, heating for approximately 30 seconds. Flip the wrap over and add a spoonful of the tomato salsa, some chicken and cheese to one side of the wrap. Fold over the wrap (so you have a semi-circle shape) and heat for a few seconds until the cheese is melted. Cut into 3 wedges and serve. Repeat for all wraps.

Serve and enjoy.

Tip: For a vegetarian option, swap the chicken for roasted sweet potato and mushrooms.